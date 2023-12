Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) An unidentified person was booked on Thursday in Goa after a video showing children asleep atop a sport utility vehicle (SUV) went viral, a police official said.

The FIR has been registered against the driver at Mapusa police station, said Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan.

Also Read | Top Subsidiaries of Property Giant Signa File for Bankruptcy.

As per police, the video was shot in Madani in Parra village near Mapusa and was uploaded on social media platforms on December 27.

The man who shot the video can be seen asking the driver about children on the rooftop but the latter drives past without bothering to answer.

Also Read | MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Discusses State-Related Issues (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)