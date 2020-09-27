Nashik, Sep 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload saw an addition of 1,110 cases on Sunday to reach 72,831, while 19 deaths increased the toll to 1,314, an official said.

He said 64,480 people have been discharged so far, including 1,383 on Sunday, the official added.

The number of cases and deaths in Nashik city stood at 49,504 and 716 respectively, while it is 3,664 and 151 for Malegaon, he said.

