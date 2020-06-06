India News | Virus: Maha Sets Up Panel to Fix Testing Charges at Pvt Labs

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member committee to ascertain charges of COVID- 19 tests conducted at authorised private laboratories in the state, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, Tope said the rates will be fixed within seven days.

State Health Assurance Society CEO Sudhakar Shinde will head the committee, which will have Joint Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research Ajay Chandanwale and Grant Government Medical College and Hospital professor Amita Joshi as members and health services director as member secretary, the statement said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed 44 government and 36 private laboratories in the state to carry out coronavirus tests.

While the tests are free at government laboratories, the ICMR fixed charges at private laboratories at Rs 4,500.

"The kits required for conducting the tests were being imported then (when charges of tests at private laboratories were fixed by ICMR). Now kits are being manufactured in the country itself and are available. Hence, ICMR has conveyed to negotiate with the (private) laboratories and fix the test rate. The rates will be finalised in seven days," said the statement.

Private laboratories can charge for tests at current rates (fixed for the district in which they are located) till the new ones are finalised, it added.

