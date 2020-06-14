Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Virus: Separate Area, Diet for Elderly Aurangabad Jail Inmates

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 07:48 PM IST
India News | Virus: Separate Area, Diet for Elderly Aurangabad Jail Inmates

Aurangabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Separate arrangements have been made for elderly inmates of Harsul Central Jail in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after 29 prisoners tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier, officials said on Sunday.

A health examination drive is underway in the prison and 546 inmates have been tested so far, he add.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: When The Actor Donated Rs 1 Crore To Kerala Flood Relief Upon a Fan's Request.

"Prisoners above the age of 65 are being examined in detail and they have also been allocated a separate area. They are being given warm water as well as a special diet which includes eggs and milk," a jail official said.

He said a school has been taken over temporarily to serve as an extension of the prison complex in case the number of infected inmates rises in the days to come, he added. PTI

Also Read | Nepal's Upper House Endorses Proposal Seeking Consideration on Amendment Bill to Include the New Map in the Constitution: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

