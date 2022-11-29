Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Eastern Naval Command will be observing Navy day on December 4 in Visakhapatnam.

The supreme commander of the Armed forces and President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the program.

Navy Day is observed every year to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. It is observed on December 4 every year, to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour, which was launched by the Indian Navy's missile boats in the 1971 war. The attack paralysed Pakistan's entire coastal defence apparatus and was a decisive step in the final outcome of the war.

As part of Navy day, ENC started full dress rehearsal for December 4th Navy day program.

INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock and Fifteen warships including submarines and aircraft participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam.

The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast.

The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky. (ANI)

