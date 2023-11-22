Visakhapatnam, November 22: An auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning. Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials said. Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC Bus Rams Into Passengers Waiting at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada, Three People Killed

Visakhapatnam Road Accident

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

More details are awaited.

