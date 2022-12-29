Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Police has busted a gang indulging in forgery in the name of online part-time jobs, according to an official on Wednesday.

The police arrested six persons in connection with the matter. Those arrested were identified as Suman Sah, Subham Singh, Deepak Sargra, Ranveer Chouhan, Mittu La Jat and Vikas Basitha.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: To Counter PM Narendra Modi's Popularity Congress May Ally With Left, Mamata Banerjee Also Trying Her Luck.

The police seized 30 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, 26 ATM cards, 37 bank cheques, 56 fake stamps and 8 fake enterprise name flexies from their possession.

The police said that the gang was making SIM cards based on the fingerprints of people coming for Aadhaar and cheating them. Youths from Rajasthan's Bilwa district are key to this gang.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

The police found that 78 people had lost Rs 2.5 crores in the hands of this gang in Visakhapatnam.

"Most of the cheated are housewives. Be wary of scams in the name of part-time jobs. Don't be fooled by people who promise to pay you without working. Visakhapatnam Police has special surveillance on gangs from Rajasthan. This gang commits frauds across the country," Vizag Commissioner of Police Srikanth said.

The gang was identified on the initiative of the Visakha Cyber Crime Police.

"In Visakhapatnam city, in the year 2023, 78 such frauds ( 38 housewives, 21 unemployed youth, 3 private employees, 5 Govt employees, 2 doctors)were reported, where in the complaints lost Rs 2.45 Cr amount," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)