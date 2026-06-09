India News | Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tragedy: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Situation, Officials Brief Him

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, state government officials, and the Visakhapatnam District Collector.

During the review, the Visakhapatnam District Collector briefed the Chief Minister about the accident, the medical treatment being provided to the injured, and the current situation at the site.

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The District Collector informed that eight people were killed in the accident, while two of the six injured are in critical condition.

The incident happened after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, officials said.

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The accident occurred inside the plant's steel melting unit, where molten steel reportedly spilt during operations, leading to a major industrial incident. Workers present in the vicinity suffered severe burn injuries in the mishap.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency response teams and plant authorities launched rescue and relief operations at the site.

Senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the leak. Authorities are also examining whether any technical malfunction or safety lapse contributed to the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that claimed the lives of eight workers and injured several others.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by the mishap and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added.

Further details are awaited as investigations into the accident continue. (ANI)

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