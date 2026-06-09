India News | Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tragedy: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-gratia for Families of Deceased

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the injured employees in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant tradegy.

At least eight workers were killed and several others injured after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday.

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Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "My heartfelt prayer to the God to give strength to their family members who have succumbed to this injury. I request to all our employees who are working here, don't panic. We are with you. Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the injured employees. Additionally, the families will be permitted to continue residing in their quarters until the time the employee would have retired, and financial assistance for the children's education will be provided on par with that of other employees."

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

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"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the prime minister's office said in a post on X.

Former Minister Gudivada Amarnadh termed the incident as unfortunate, while expressing concern over the loss of lives and the situation at the plant.

He said, "It's a very unfortunate incident that happened today in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Out of nine, almost six permanent employees and three contract employees were found dead in this incident. Since the last two years, the central government, as well as the management in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are trying to cut down the employee structure in the steel plant."

He further elaborated on the scale of job reductions, stating, "Almost 6,500 contract employees have been laid off, almost 3,000 employees have been given voluntary retirement, and almost 1,500 people have been retired due to age factors."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, state government officials, and the Visakhapatnam District Collector.

During the review, the Visakhapatnam District Collector briefed the Chief Minister about the accident, the medical treatment being provided to the injured, and the current situation at the site.

The District Collector informed that eight people were killed in the accident, while two of the six injured are in critical condition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)