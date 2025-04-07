New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh has written a letter to top leaders of the country urging them to shift the graves of terrorists Maqbool Bhatt and Afzal Guru from India to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean or to a secret place in the jungles of Amazon.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the President of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Jitendra Singh Vishen, said that the graveyard of the two mentioned terrorists in the Tihar Jail premises is "completely unconstitutional."

The letter dated April 7, reads, "It is well known that terrorists Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt and Mohammad Afzal Guru, who have a jihadi mindset, did the despicable act of spreading terror on the holy land of India through their terrorist activities. And being found guilty of this, as per the order of the Supreme Court, both the above-mentioned jihadi terrorists were sentenced to death in the Central Jail Tihar in Delhi. After that, the graves of both the above mentioned terrorists were made in the Central Jail Tihar premises itself. Which is completely unconstitutional."

In a huge claim, the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh stated that people with "radical ideology" consider these terrorists as their "ideal" and hence commit crime to go to Central jail so that they can "offer prayers" on their graveyards.

"This is that both the above mentioned jihadi terrorists have become heroes of the society with a jihadi mindset due to their with activities. The society of jihadi mindset considers them as their ideal and worships them as their religious leaders. That is why all the youth/young men and people of other age groups of the society having Jihadi mindset commit the criminal act of prostrating (bowing head) at the graves of the above two terrorists and go to Central Tihar Jail. People of Jihadi society make fun of the law and order of the country by doing criminal activities day in and day out to offer prayers at the graves of the above two terrorists, and are also popularizing Central Jail Tihar as the graveyard/mausoleum/dargah of the above two terrorists. Which is a matter of concern," the letter read.

Urging the top leaderships to shift Maqbool Bhatt and Afzal Guru's graveyards, Vishen in the letter said that by doing so, the "Jihadi mentality" can be curbed to some extent.

The letter read, "This is, that taking immediate cognizance of the above matter, the graves of these terrorists should be removed from the holy land of India and shifted to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean or to some secret place in the Amazon jungle, this will curb the tradition of Jihadi mentality to a great extent. And the holy land of India will also be free from the graves/dargah/mausoleum of the above terrorists. It is our humble request to you, that accepting our above demand, the graves of the above two terrorists should be shifted from the holy land of India to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean or to some secret place in the Amazon jungle. So that it becomes out of the reach of people suffering from Jihadi mentality. And by doing it, the Jihadi mentality can be curbed to some extent." (ANI)

