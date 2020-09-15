New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed to the governing council of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), sources said on Tuesday.

Several people congratulated Agnihotri on Twitter for his new assignment and he thanked them.

Agnihotri is also a member of the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) was founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India's first education Minister.

Its objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India's external cultural relations.

