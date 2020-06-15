Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Writes to Kin of 15 Victims, Announces Rs 50,000 Assistance for Each

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:12 PM IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written letters to the kin of 15 victims, who lost their lives in the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam, and assured them financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.

In his letters, the TDP chief said that he had planned to personally meet the victims' families to hand over Rs 50,000 financial assistance to each of them but the government was not giving him permission to visit Visakhapatnam. He added that one flight was cancelled when he was about to go to the port city.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad.

The TDP leaders will be visiting all the bereaved families and assistance would be directly deposited to their bank accounts.

Naidu further said the kin of the victims that the loss caused was irreparable, and it couldn't be compensated, adding that the families should take "courage and move forward".

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The former Andhra Chief Minister cornered Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, stating that it was condemnable that the state has thrown all of its weight behind the LG Polymers management from the beginning.

Styrene gas, which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, had claimed over 10 lives and had left several people ill. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

