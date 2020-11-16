Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that there are voices being heard in Bihar that the newly-formed NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will remain intact till the West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking to media when asked about Nitish Kumar's oath as Chief Minister of Bihar, Baghel said, "My wishes are with him. The NDA government will be stable for how long? Why was Sushil Modi not included and removed? Why two junior people are being made deputy Chief Ministers. In Bihar, there are voices being heard that this government will last till Bengal polls."

"Tomorrow I will meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari. Will meet Gadkariji in Nagpur," he said.

When asked about his letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the issue of Naxalism and the development of areas affected by it, Baghel said, "The fight against it is both of Centre and state. Our fundamentals are trust, development and security of the people and on that basis, we will move forward."

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state. Notably, it is the seventh time when Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Along with Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

