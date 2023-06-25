New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Thousands of people voluntarily undertook a cleaning and plantation drive on a three-km stretch on S P Marg here on Sunday, Raj Niwas officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also participated in the drive along with volunteers and lauded them. The drive is expected to be completed on June 27.

Also Read | Delhi: Bike-Borne Goons Rob Delivery Boy of Rs 2 Lakh at Gunpoint on Ring Road.

Saxena had visited the area on June 17 and announced a revamp of the Ridge along S P Marg and Malcha Mahal by cleaning the area of waste and debris and undertaking a triple grid plantation drive on the periphery of the road towards ridge.

Thousands of citizen volunteers undertook the cleaning and plantation drive on the three-km stretch on S P Marg, the officials said.

Also Read | Egypt and India Eye ‘strategic Partnership’ as Modi Visits.

Carried out on the road stretch between Dhaula Kuan and 11 Murti, enthusiastic volunteers removed solid waste strewn around the area, cleared the ground and planted trees in line with the triple grid pattern, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)