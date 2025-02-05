Nalanda (Bihar), Feb 5 (PTI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly elections so that his son Tejashwi Yadav can fulfill his promises as the next chief minister.

Lalu asserted that Tejashwi's leadership would help fulfill the promises of the party for the betterment of the state and the country.

Speaking at a function at Nalanda, the home district of his arch rival and chief minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu highlighted his party's key promises for the upcoming term, including a monthly transfer of Rs 2,500 to women's bank accounts, a scheme already implemented in Jharkhand, and free electricity up to 200 units for all state residents.

Additionally, the RJD promised job opportunities for the youth of Bihar. He reassured that his party has always fulfilled its electoral promises.

"I never bowed before anyone, nor will my party workers bow before anyone," Lalu added.

This follows Tejashwi Yadav's earlier announcement about the 'Bhai-Bahin Yojana,' under which women in Bihar would receive Rs 2,500 per month if the RJD returns to power.

