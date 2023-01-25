Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday called upon voters to use their franchise to elect people's representatives and governments that can take the country forward on the path of development and progress.

One vote can elect a qualified public representative while it can also elect an unqualified one. That's why every citizen should use their vote wisely and with full awareness without being influenced, Mishra said while underlining the importance of each vote.

Mishra was addressing a state-level event on National Voters' Day.

Voting is a citizen's right as well as duty. Only informed voters create a strong, participatory and vibrant democracy, he said.

The Constitution of India is "the philosophy of the great culture of our country", Mishra said.

He also called upon youths who will turn 18 by October 1 to register as voters.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma called ensuring maximum and effective participation of voters in a democracy a "shared responsibility" of all officers and employees associated with election work.

Mishra also honoured the district election officer, deputy district election officer, electoral registration officer, supervisor, booth level officer and 29 officers and employees of other categories with state-level awards for their contributions to election-related activities.

