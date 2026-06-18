India News | Voting Underway for 7 Karnataka MLC Seats; Nagpur Local Authorities Bypoll Also Begins

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Voting for 7 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council began at 9 AM on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha and will continue till 4 PM.

Two polling booths have been set up inside the state secretariat to facilitate secret voting by MLAs. CCTV cameras have been installed both inside and outside the polling room, and all arrangements for voting have been completed.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawals Through UPI and ATM Soon, Auto-Settlement Limit Raised to INR 5 Lakh.

Necessary police security has been deployed at Vidhana Soudha. Results will be announced this evening after voting concludes.

Ahead of polling, Congress MLAs arrived at Vidhana Soudha in groups. Buses were arranged to bring legislators from a resort to the venue for the election.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination: 16 Lakh Candidates Download Admit Cards; NTA Deploys Indian Air Force for Secure Paper Transportation Ahead of June 21 Test.

On the MLC polls, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka expressed confidence that the BJP's two candidates will win.

While speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "Our two candidates will win, there is no doubt at all. We have good MLAs in our party; there is no cross-voting. We have to transfer the excess votes to the JDS... I called a meeting today and gave the whip."

Of the seven seats falling vacant, four are held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S).

Eight candidates are in the fray for seven seats, with each candidate needing 28 votes to secure a win.

The Congress has fielded four candidates: BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli. The BJP has nominated Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil.

The main contest for the seventh seat is expected to be between Congress candidate Vinay Karthik and JD(S) candidate Govindaraju.

The election is being seen as an important test for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, as it is the first major poll under his leadership.

Meanwhile, voting also begins for the Nagpur local authorities legislative council by-election in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, the vacancy arose on November 23, 2024, after sitting member Chandrashekhar Krishnaraoji Bawankule vacated the seat following his election to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

His term was to run till January 1, 2028.

The Commission said the by-election could not be held earlier as the criteria for local bodies and electors in the constituency were not fulfilled.

Now, with the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, informing that at least 75% of local bodies are functioning and 75% of electors are in place, the Commission has decided to proceed.

As per the schedule released by the ECI, notification will be issued on May 25, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is June 1, scrutiny will be held on June 2, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 4.

Polling will take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on June 18. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 22, and the election process will be completed before June 25. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)