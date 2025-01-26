New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday extended best wishes to the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

Dhankhar asked everyone to work "determinedly" to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' at 2047.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Greetings: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Nation on Occasion of R-Day, Slams Centre's Policies.

"Greetings and Best Wishes to fellow citizens on our 76th Republic Day. As we enter the final quarter of our independence century, let us determinedly work to realize #ViksitBharat in 2047, anchored in our unwavering commitment to Nation First. Let us nurture and blossom our civilisational ethos of social harmony, family values, environmental protection, Swadeshi spirit, and civic duties. Let our youth spearhead this transformative journey optimising the prevalent spirit of Hope and Possibility. #RepublicDay," the Vice President wrote in a post on X.

India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Class 8 Student With Heart Condition Collapses and Dies in Madhya Pradesh After Taking Part in March-Past During School’s Annual Sports Day Parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commences with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The PM will come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness parade.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. It will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort the President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy.'

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The gallantry awards will follow, which include Param Vir Chakra awardee (Honorary) Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice.

The Marching contingent of Indonesia's Military Academy will also take part in the parade, consisting of 152 members and 190 members in the military band.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of the Constitution coming into effect. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)