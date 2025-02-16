New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be on a one-day tour to Chandigarh and Mohali, Punjab on February 17, 2025 (Monday), read a statement by the VP Secretariat.

During his visit, VP Dhankar will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the Advanced Entrepreneurship And Skill Development Programme (A-ESDP) campus at the National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali.

According to the statement, Dhankar will also preside over an interactive session with the faculty and students of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, visited Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

During his one-day tour, the Vice President presided as the Chief Guest at the 10th convocation of Mata Vaishno Devi University at Matrika Auditorium (SMVDU) Campus.

During his inauguration address at the college, he talked about people following the fundamental duties of the Constitution.

"Every person has some duties. We talk about rights because we have rights in the Constitution of India--fundamental rights. But there are fundamental duties in the Indian Constitution. There is no need to look at the Constitution. Our culture teaches us what our duties are. We must discharge our civic duties diligently, and when we do this there will be results," Dhankar said.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the temple, he said that he felt an immense spiritual bliss after seeing the deity of the temple and wished for the happiness and prosperity of all.

"The goddess who is situated in the form of Shakti in all beings. "Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her!" Today, I felt immense spiritual bliss after seeing Mother at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. The supernatural energy and devotion of this holy place, a symbol of devotion, faith and divinity, located on Trikuta Mountain, is unforgettable," Dhankar said in a post on X.

"Today after paying obeisance at the holy abode of Bhairon Baba, my mind became filled with reverence and devotion. After the blessings of Mata Rani, with the grace of Bhairon Baba, I got immense pleasure from the journey. The heart became overwhelmed with immense peace, divine experience and spiritual energy," another post added. (ANI)

