New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu "is doing well" and following all necessary protocols for home quarantine since he tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Vice President's Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to the secretariat, the Vice President thanked his well-wishers for their wishes as well.

"The Vice President thanks all the well-wishers who have sent him letters and get-well messages. He is doing well and is taking all necessary steps as per laid down medical protocol during the home quarantine ever since he tested positive," read a tweet from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Vice President Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed last week.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet. (ANI)

