New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to journalist and author Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary, and said he left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings.

"My tributes to illustrious journalist, noted author and former editor of The Times of India, Shri Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary today," Naidu was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Rajasthan, Odisha; Respite For Gujarat As Rains to Recede Till July End.

Jain pursued journalism as a pious mission and played an outstanding role in empowering people and furthering national interest, he said.

"A passionate nationalist, Shri Girilal Jain left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings," Naidu said.

Also Read | Vivo T1x With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)