New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to valiant soldiers who displayed unwavering patriotism and unmatched gallantry in protecting the nation in 1999, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to our valiant soldiers who displayed unwavering patriotism and unmatched gallantry in protecting our nation in 1999," Naidu was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"The nation is ever indebted to the martyrs of Kargil for their supreme sacrifice," he said.

