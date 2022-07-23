New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Members of Parliament also attended the farewell ceremony.

Modi had hosted a dinner in Kovind's honour on Friday. Members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

