New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said.

It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted.

Naidu has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet said.

