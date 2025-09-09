New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Vice President elections on Tuesday (September 9), opposition INDIA bloc's candidate, former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, on Monday evening met RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party President and MP Chandrasekhar Azad in Delhi to seek support.

Thanking Beniwal, Reddy called it a "memorable moment" in his campaign. "I express gratitude to Hanuman Beniwal for supporting me... This is a memorable moment in my life, when one of the tall leaders of our country came to extend his support..." Reddy told ANI.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc on Monday announced its polling and counting agents for the election. MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, and Shatabdi Roy have been appointed as the polling agents, while Shakti Singh Gohil and Manickam Tagore will serve as counting agents for Reddy.

On the NDA side, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been named as election agents of the ruling coalition's candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first to cast his vote in the election on Tuesday, sources said, adding that he will vote along with MPs from Punjab and Haryana.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health reasons, on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The election will see a direct contest between B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and Radhakrishnan, fielded by the NDA.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament. The election is held in accordance with Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

