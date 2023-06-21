Shillong, Jun 21 (PTI) The opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) in Meghalaya on Wednesday announced its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Party vice-president Kara H Chen announced the name of Ricky A J Syngkon as its candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

The candidate was announced well ahead of time so that party workers at the grassroot level can plan, prepare and work in advance for the election, he said.

The general election is due in May next year.

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats – Shillong and Tura which are currently represented by Vincent H Pala of the Congress and Agatha K Sangma of NPP.

