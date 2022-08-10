New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): As Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the eighth time after severing ties with the BJP, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Paras on Wednesday said that in politics new equations are made and also deteriorate so the party has to wait and watch the situation.

Speaking to ANI on how in the coming days NDA will do damage control in Bihar and what will be the strategy, Union Minister Pashupati Paras said, "There is a time of over 3 years, and we have to wait and watch the situation. The assembly polls in Bihar are in 2025. Whatever will be the result of the general elections in 2024, the same will be in 2025 in assembly polls in Bihar. New equation will be formed in Bihar because in politics equations are made and deteriorate."

He added that as per BJP sources, BJP will be raising its voice against JDU breaking alliance with them. The BJP will play the role of leader of opposition in the state assembly and will continue to raise its voice against the betrayal by the JDU and corruption. However, BJP does not see this as its defeat. It is a betrayal not of the party but of the people of Bihar who gave the mandate. The people will give a befitting reply in the Bihar assembly polls and in 2024 general elections."

Union Minister Paras said that BJP is the number one party in the state as of today, not only in the country but it also has a name abroad. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, there is no vacancy for the post of Prime Minister because, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will be formed in this country with an overwhelming majority.

"We do not support what JDU has done. Since 2014 we are with NDA alliance and till today we (LJP) are in NDA alliance. As long as I stay in politics I will remain in alliance," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, the Union Minister said, "For the first time since independence, the country has got such a good Prime Minister, whether it is the domestic policy or foreign policy of the country, every policy has come true."

Paras said, "RJD says that Ghar Wapsi has happened? Nitish ji left RJD in 1994 when Lalu ji was the Chief Minister of Bihar. In 1994, Nitish ji left Lalu ji and formed the Samata Party. And it has been almost 28 years, so what sort of Ghar Wapsi. He (Nitish) had returned once before. I will say only one thing, whatever happened is not good for the development of Bihar."

"Shyam Rajak is the general secretary of RJD and is saying that they will give 10 lakh jobs. He was in the RJD's cabinet and government for 15 years. Why they have not provided jobs? The whole country knows that there is a difference between saying and doing," he added.

Speaking about JDU ending the alliance with BJP, he said, "Whatever has happened, the incidents that happened yesterday are not good, it is not a matter of one person, it will not be good for the interest of Bihar. Whatever happened is a hindrance to the development of Bihar. The coalition government was doing great in the Centre and Bihar. Nitish Kumar ji was working well. What was the situation that Nitish Kumar has taken such a decision, it is beyond our comprehension."

"In 2020, when the assembly elections were held and 43 MLAs came out victorious in JDU, BJP 77, yet BJP made him the Chief Minister, such a great honour was given to him, but it is beyond comprehension, we were definitely hearing such things. It is going on but never believed that such incident can happen Nitish Kumar ji is an experienced and old leader," Paras added.

While moments after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday after parting ways with the BJP and joining the Grand Alliance to form government in the state, he called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD (U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday. (ANI)

