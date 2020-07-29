Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The first wildlife trip turned surreal for a Pune-based photographer who ended up clicking a semi melanistic leopard after a two-hour-long wait at Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve.

Abhishek Pagnis, a Pune-based photographer spoke to ANI about his experience of clicking the wild cat which went viral on the web.

Also Read | Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again': Lockdown Extended Till August 31, Malls And Market Complexes Allowed to Open in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon And Other Cities.

"It was my first ever wildlife trip where we were looking mostly for tigers. We started looking for leopard on our last day of safari after having enough sighting of tigers," said Pagnis.

He shared that he had to wait for around two hours to get the 'perfect' shot, which was taken around 5 pm in June.

Also Read | Last Date for Filing ITR for FY 2018-19 Extended: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Speaking more about the experience, Pagnis said that before the leopard was sighted, he heard some alarming calls of the animals, including deers and langurs.

"The leopard was behind the bushes drinking water. We had 20 minutes of decent sighting followed by almost 15 minutes of very good sighting for photography," he added.

In another incident earlier, a photograph of a black panther had created a stir on social media. Reacting to it, Pagnis said, "That was a melanistic leopard, which is also known as a black panther and it was clicked in Karnataka's Kabini forest. However, who I captured was a semi melanistic leopard which is different from the other." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)