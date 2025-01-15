Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday booked 30 supporters of Walmi Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, for protesting outside a court, an official said.

A case was also registered against another group for demanding action against Karad, he said.

Karad, an associate of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was produced before the court in the afternoon.

As the court proceedings were underway, a group of over 30 persons protested outside the court, demanding that cases against Karad be withdrawn.

They have been booked for violating the prohibitory orders of the district magistrate, the official said.

In another case, at least 15 women were booked for staging a protest demanding stern action against Karad, he said.

