Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A notorious criminal was arrested after a brief encounter with police personnel in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday.

Asif, wanted in a dozen cases of murder and loot, suffered bullet injuries in the encounter on Monday and has been hospitalised, Ratanpuri police station SHO Rajender Giri said.

Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officer said.

