Nuh (Haryana) [India], February 27 (ANI): A man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested in Nuh after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shakir, a resident of Haryana's Shikarpur, was injured in an exchange of fire during his arrest.

"He received a bullet in his leg," the Delhi Police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pratiksha Godara said that Shakir was a wanted accused in the murder of a head constable of the Delhi Police in 2012.

"The wanted accused in the murder of a head constable of Delhi Police was injured in a joint operation of the Special Cell and Nuh Police of Haryana. The name of the injured criminal is Shakir. He has been involved in more than one and a half dozen serious incidents," Pratiksha Godara said.

Police said he was travelling on a motorcycle when he was stopped by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police of Nuh Kuldeep Singh said that a case under sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC has been registered.

"Delhi Police shared information with us about a wanted criminal who was involved in the murder of Delhi Police personnel in 2012. Based on the input, we tried to arrest the accused, but he opened fire on us. In retaliatory firing, two bullets hit the accused, and he is currently undergoing treatment. FIR under sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC has been registered..." Kuldeep Singh said.

An illegal pistol, two live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from the accused, the police added. (ANI)

