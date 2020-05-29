India News | Wanted Criminal Held After Gunfight with Police in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), May 28 (PTI) A criminal wanted for his alleged role in a car robbery was arrested after a gun fight with Greater Noida police on Thursday evening in which he was also injured, said officials.

Accused Sachin, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, including those of murder and loot, the police said.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member And MD of Mathrubhumi Group, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Kozhikode.

"A gang of car robbers had recently looted a SUV from a retired Army colonel in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Sachin was also involved in the crime and police were looking for him. He was finally nabbed on Thursday. Others involved in the loot have already been arrested,” Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused was intercepted near Chuhadpur village by a Beta II police station team, which had got a tip-off about his movement in the area.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kareda SDO Performs Last Rites of Four-Month-Old Baby After Villagers Refuse Fearing COVID-19.

“The accused was on a motorcycle when he was signalled by the police to stop. But he took a u-turn and tried to fled, prompting police to give him a chase folwoing which he opened fire on the police team. He got hit on his right leg in retaliatory firing,” Singh said.

The accused has been sent to the district hospital for treatment and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

A pistol was seized from his possession and his motorcycle has been impounded, the police added. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)