Mathura (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A wanted member of a criminal gang active on the highways in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway, was arrested after a gunfight with the Special Task Force in Mathura, police said Wednesday.

Ramu (30), a member of the Bablu Bawaria gang, was injured during the gunfight with the Noida unit of the STF and Mathura police last night in Naujhil area, they said.

The gang has been active on Yamuna Expressway, Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways among other key highways in UP and Haryana, said Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra.

The gang members would throw axles before a vehicle, puncture the tyres and loot the passengers, Mishra said.

Ramu, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad, was wanted in at least half a dozen cases in Mathura, Aligarh and Palwal and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. He and his gang members have carried out several robberies on highways, he said.

The gang leader Bablu Bawaria was killed in Aligarh in July this year in an encounter with the local police and Noida unit of the STF, according to officials.

