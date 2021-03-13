New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested following a shootout with a police team in west Delhi's Bakkarwala area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused, Kamal Gehlot, sustained injuries in the shootout and was shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

"A shootout took place in the early hours of Saturday between a police team and wanted criminal Kamal Gehlot in the Bakkarwala area, in which he got injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Gehlot was wanted in a murder case lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, the officer added.

