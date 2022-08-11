New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old criminal wanted since 2014 in a case of abduction and murder of gangster Samunder Dahiya was arrested by the Crime Branch from Najafgarh area in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused Kuldeep alias Kaale, from Sonipat district of Haryana, was arrested from the Najafgarh area on Wednesday.

He had been absconding since the murder of Dahiya, who himself was a desperate criminal, they said.

According to police, the accused with his other accomplices had abducted gangster Samunder, robbed him of his cash, gold chain, locket and car. They then throttled him, smashed his face with bricks and dumped his body in a well in Madina village.

The stolen car was later sold in Assam in the northeast region to prevent it from being traced, they said.

Kuldeep and his brother Deepak were associates of the Samunder Dahiya gang.

Dahiya was a gangster from Sonipat and was “active” in NCR where he was involved in more than a dozen cases including that of murder, extortion, and attempt to murder, police said, adding he was also convicted in a TADA case.

Deepak is serving a life sentence for killing Dahiya, police said.

The gang had a dispute over the distribution of some money they had extorted which turned into a violent confrontation leading to Dahiya's killing, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said the court has declared Kuldeep a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced on his arrest.

The accused kept changing his address and locations frequently, but was finally nabbed with the help of technical surveillance.

