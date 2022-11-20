Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): A wanted criminal was injured allegedly after being shot in his leg by police during a shootout in Ramnagariya area of Jaipur, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Raj Hudda, is a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was wanted in various cases including murder, said officials.

DCP (East) Karan Sharma said that Punjab Police and Rajasthan police through the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) received a tip-off about Hudda's presence in Jaipur, and on the basis of which, a joint team of Rajasthan police and ATS reached the spot and covered the area leaving no space for Hudda and two others to escape.

The police gave them a warning, but they refused to surrender and Hudda took out a gun and started shooting at the police team.

"During cross-firing, Hudda was shot in one of his legs," Sharma said while adding that two of his accomplices were also caught during the shootout.

"Hudda has been admitted a hospital, and is undergoing treatment," said Sharma.

Officials said that the gangster, Raj Hudda, was wanted in connection with the alleged killing of a man in Faridkot area of Punjab on November 10.

A Punjab police personnel Hakam Singh was also injured in the incident, they said. (ANI)

