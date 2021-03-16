Ghaziabad, Mar 16 (PTI) A wanted criminal's property was seized in Loni area here, police said on Tuesday.

Loni police have seized the property worth Rs 30 lakh of criminal Harendra Khadkhadi, a resident of Khadkhadi village of Loni sub district.

Two plots in Khushal Park Colony worth Rs 30 lakh were attached while five other properties have been identified that would be attached soon, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

He is infamous in the world of crimes for committing loots, dacoity, extortion and murder of several persons for which cases were registered in various police stations. He had earned money through organised crimes, the SP said.

The criminal was booked under Section 2/3 of the UP Gangsters Act at Loni police station with an investigation underway.

Before the properties were attached, the police conducted 'Munadi' to make the locals aware that nobody can purchase the seized plots of land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)