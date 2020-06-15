Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Wanted Drug Supplier Arrested by Delhi Police

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:43 PM IST
India News | Wanted Drug Supplier Arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A drug supplier was arrested by special cell of Delhi Police on Monday from Hoshiyarpur District, Punjab. He was absconding since 2018 in case pertaining to seizure of 3.5 kg of heroin in national capital.

The accused is identified as Sidharth who hails from Punjab. According to the police, the accused has been arrested from his rented house.

"In December 2018, he was granted interim bail for three weeks by the trial court in this case. But, instead of surrendering, he jumped the bail and went underground. He re-organized his drug syndicate and re-indulged in drug trafficking with the help of his other associates," said the police official.

Delhi police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information leading to his arrest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

