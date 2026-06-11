India News | Wanted Gangster Vainket Garg Extradited from Georgia to Face Trial in India

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): In a significant boost to international law enforcement cooperation, notorious gangster Vainket Garg was successfully extradited from Georgia to India on Thursday. The high-stakes operation was the result of a seamless, multi-agency effort involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Haryana Police.

Garg, a fugitive wanted in connection with a string of grave criminal offences, had long been on the radar of law enforcement. He faced multiple charges in Haryana, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime, and the illegal use of firearms. Although he had been arrested during earlier phases of the investigations, he managed to abscond after being granted bail by the court, eventually fleeing India to evade the legal system.

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To secure his capture, the Haryana Police sought the assistance of the National Central Bureau (NCB)-New Delhi, which utilised INTERPOL channels to issue a Red Notice against the fugitive. This international alert proved crucial, enabling authorities to track Garg's movements globally. Once Georgian law enforcement officials successfully geo-located and arrested him, the Indian government initiated a formal extradition request.

The extradition process was followed due to legal rigour in Georgia, ultimately resulting in the authorities there granting his return to India. A specialised escort team from the Haryana Police was dispatched to Georgia to take custody of the accused. The team arrived back in Delhi with Garg on Thursday, marking a major milestone in the pursuit of justice for the crimes attributed to him.

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The successful operation underscores the effectiveness of India's ongoing coordination with foreign governments and international agencies like INTERPOL to ensure that fugitives cannot find permanent refuge abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)