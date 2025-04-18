The criminal was shot in his leg in Greater Noida (Photo/@noidapolice)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an encounter with Beta-2 police near ATS Gol Chakkar in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

According to police, a team was conducting checks when a motorcyclist approached. When signalled to stop, the suspect attempted to flee, prompting a chase.

Sensing he was cornered, the suspect opened fire on the police with the intent to kill. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring the suspect in the leg. He was identified as Sukesh, son of Prakash, a resident of Hinroti village, Kakod police station, Bulandshahr.

According to Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar, from Sukesh's possession, police recovered a 315 bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one spent cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle.

He further said that the injured suspect was sent to a hospital for treatment. His criminal history is being investigated. Further probe revealed that Sukesh is an active member of the registered D-181 gang, led by Nikhil, who is currently in jail.

In 2022, the gang allegedly looted a pistol and Wi-Fi device from an STF employee's Maruti Eco car. Sukesh, along with accomplices, is accused of using illegal weapons to intimidate and commit robberies for illicit gains.

He has been wanted since December 13, 2024, in a case registered at Beta-2 police station under sections 2(k)(1)/3 of the Gangsters Act, with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, according to officials.

Earlier on April 6, three suspected vehicle thieves were arrested following an encounter with police in Bareilly's Kotwali area. One of the accused, identified as Taslim alias Munna, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to officials, a tip-off was received regarding suspicious activity near the Islamia Ground, where a group was reportedly tampering with registration and chassis numbers of stolen motorcycles.

When a police team reached the location and attempted to apprehend the suspects, one of the accused opened fire in an attempt to flee. In retaliation, police returned fire, injuring Taslim. His two associates, identified as Imran and Taukib, were also arrested at the scene. (ANI)

