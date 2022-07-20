Dhubri (Assam), Jul 20 (PTI) A person suspected of having links with jihadi elements and involved in cattle smuggling was allegedly killed in a police encounter near the inter-state border with West Bengal on Wednesday, an Assam Police officer said.

Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, the officer said.

A police team from Dhubri district had launched an operation past midnight in the inter-state border areas following a tip-off about the movement of the person identified as Adam Ali, and his associates, Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

“We had information that Adam Ali and his partners will be visiting the area for an arms deal. Accordingly, our team set off for the operation,” he said.

Ali was nabbed in the operation but the other members of the gang tried to escape, the SP said.

The law enforcers chased the members of the gang who opened fire at the police personnel in Rupsi area and in the ensuing gun battle, Ali and two policemen sustained bullet injuries, Gaurav said.

“All the three were rushed to a hospital where Ali was declared dead. The two police personnel are out of danger,” he said.

The other criminals managed to escape, he said.

Ali was also wanted in several other cases, including money laundering and possession of illegal arms.

With this, at least 55 people have been killed and 140 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

