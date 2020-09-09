Giridih, Sep 8 (PTI) A wanted Naxal leader was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Tuesday.

Manoj Ray, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested in a raid at a village in the Pirtand police station area on Monday, a senior officer said.

He was wanted in several districts for years, the officer said, adding that dozens of cases were registered against him.

When produced at a court, he was sent to judicial custody.

