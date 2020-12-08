New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Hours after ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi claimed that the party president was put under house arrest in view of Bharat Bandh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he was "stopped" as he wanted to go to the border as a common man to express solidarity with the farmers protesting Central farm laws.

Addressing a public gathering at his residence, Kejriwal without naming anyone said, "I had planned that today I would go to the border not as Chief Minister but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go."

"The entire country supported the Bharat Bandh call. I want to congratulate everyone. If our farmers are not happy, we will not be happy either. Delhi has also supported the bandh," he added.

AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held a sit-in protest outside Kejriwal's residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest.

Asserting that the BJP is "scared" that Kejriwal will take to the streets in favour of the farmers' protest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police of North Delhi, Anto Alphonse said that the deployment outside Delhi Chief Minister's residence is the regular deployment for his security.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh'. (ANI)

