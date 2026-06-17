India News | 'Wants to Create Destruction to Fulfill Political Aspirations:

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his proposed 'Echo of Students' rally in Rajasthan's Kota, alleging that Gandhi aims to create destruction to further his political agenda in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Trivedi accused Gandhi of mentally torturing students by organising such events days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is set to be held on June 21.

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"The NEET exam is scheduled to be held again in three days... While the government appears to be acting sensitively, the Congress Party and the LoP Rahul Gandhi appear to be employing cunning rather than sensitivity. I want to ask them: in the last 72 hours before the exam, when any candidate should be preparing for the final stage with complete concentration, why are you trying to mentally torture students by organising such events... There will be many opportunities for politics, it can be done even after the 21st... You want to create destruction just in order to fulfil your political ambition," said Trivedi.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, called on students and young people across the country to unite and participate in the "Echo of Students" mega rally in Kota on June 17, saying that the future of the youth would determine the future of the nation.

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In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians.

He also accused the Central government of failing to fulfil its responsibility towards the country's youth.

"My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking," Gandhi said.

"Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatisation, scams--these are the very tools with which it is shattering millions of dreams every day. Remember, the youth's future will determine the nation's future. This is what I wanted to tell you all in detail. That's why I'm calling on you--let's turn the rising 'Echo of Students' from every street, every town, every city of the country into a battle cry in Kota. June 17 | Echo of Students | Kota Mega Rally," the post read. (ANI)

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