New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday withdrew plea seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against against AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan in money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the working of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Recently, the Supreme Court has rejected Amanatullah Khan's anticipatory bail and told him to appear before the ED on April 18.

Appearing for ED, advocate Simon Benjamin told the court that the application seeking NBW is withdrawn as Khan appeared before the agency, in compliance of the Supreme Court order.

The Rouse Avenue Court has recently issued a summons to Kham on a complaint filed by the ED for avoiding summons issued in the Delhi Waqf Board Money case.

A fresh application under sections 70 and 73 CrPC. r/w Section 65 of PMLA, has been moved for issuance of an open-ended, non-bailable warrant against Amanatullah Khan.

An open-ended NBW is a warrant which has no certain date for execution. It can be executed anytime till the accused is arrested or appears before the court.

Recently, the ED filed a charge sheet against Four people and one firm in a case of alleged money laundering at Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Amanat Ullah Khan.

According to the ED, the case is related to the Purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crore in the Okhla area at the alleged behest of Amanat Ullah Khan, who is also a sitting MLA from that area.

In this case, the court has dismissed the bail application of the three accused namely Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir, and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

A charge sheet is recently filed by ED against four accused persons, including Qausar Imam Siddiqui. It has been alleged that Rs 100 crore Waqf Properties were given on lease illegally. It is also alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Amanat Ullah Khan flouting the rules. (ANI)

