Pune Deputy Collector Ajay Pawar appeared before ED in connection with the case (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Pune Deputy Collector Ajay Pawar on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Waqf Board money laundering case related to a fraudulent claim of land compensation from the state government.

Last week the ED has conducted a raid on the properties of the man who cheated the Waqf Board (WB) department of Maharashtra.

A case was registered at Bund Garden police station of Pune city on August 13, 2021.

Earlier, five accused were arrested by the police of which three are out on bail while two are still in the custody.

One of the accused Zarif Khan, whose identity was revealed during the investigation, has been absconding from the beginning and the ED has conducted raids at his locations only.

According to a complaint registered with Pune city police by a waqf board officer, two people from the city had created a fake trust to claim the ownership of a waqf board land in Pune's Mulshi area.

The land was acquired by the state government under a project and the amount was supposed to be disbursed to its owner.

The accused by creating a fake trust claimed ownership of the land and got the money worth Rs 7.76 crore credited in their account by submitting the fake documents at the Pune collector office.

When the matter was revealed, waqf board officials filed a case against the accused with Bund Garden police station of Pune. (ANI)

