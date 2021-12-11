Kozhikode (Ker), Dec 11 (PTI) A day after Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the political credentials of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a top leader of the key Congress ally in Kerala on Saturday came down heavily on the Chief Minister asking him whether he was a Communist.

Amid escalation in political fight between the CPI(M) and the Muslim League, the Kozhikode city police has registered cases against ten thousand Muslim League workers on charges of violating COVID guidelines while participating in the massive rally organised by the party at the beach here on Thursday to mark their protest against the government's decision to entrust appointments in the Waqf Board to the state Public Service Commission.

Vijayan on Friday had attacked the IUML over the Waqf Board issue asking it to make clear if it was a political party or a religious organisation.

"Is Pinarayi a Communist," senior League leader and MLA M K Muneer asked, reacting to the Chief Minister's allegations against IUML. He said his party believes that as per the old definitions of Communism, Vijayan is not a Communist.

Most of the followers of the Communist party also believe that Vijayan is not a Communist, the IUML leader claimed.

Talking to the media here today, Muneer, who is also a former minister, said Muslim League was a political party and it was a key ally of the Left government headed by Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad during 1967-1969.

The Muslim League leader said it was out of fear over the massive turnout at the rally that prompted the Chief Minister's police to register cases against League cadres. The fight by the party on the Waqf Board issue will continue, Muneer added.

Asked about the remarks made by Muslim League leader Abdurahiman Kallayi on the marriage between PWD Minister Muhammed Riyas and CM's daughter Veena, Muneer said it was a closed chapter after Kallayi had expressed regret over the statement.

Addressing the rally organised by the Muslim League in Kozhikode on Thursday evening, party state secretary Abdurahman Kallayi urged the League workers to have the audacity to say loudly that Riyas's marriage with Veena last year was "illegitimate."

He later tendered an unconditional apology for the remarks.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and state general education minister V Sivankutty said the Chief Minister's question as to whether the League is a political party or a religious organisation is relevant.

He attacked Muneer for questioning the CM's Communist credentials, saying Vijayan does not need any sort of certificate from the Muslim League leader.

