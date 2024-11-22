Haveri (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Amid an ongoing controversy over the Waqf Board land issue, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest against the state government, demanding the removal of the term "Waqf Board" from government records and raising concerns over alleged encroachments by the Waqf Board.

Former Minister BC Patil, BJP Haveri district president Arunkumar Pujar, former MLA Virupakshappa Bellary, along with other BJP leaders and activists, participated in the protest.

The demonstrators were later detained by the police.

Protests were held in front of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Tahsildar offices across the state under the banner 'Our Land, Our Right'.

Speaking about the state-wide protest, Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "All over Karnataka, our leaders are holding a state-wide protest for three days (on November 21, 22, and 23) to demand the removal of the Waqf Board from government records. The Waqf Board should be removed because it is capturing farmers' land. It is a wrong move..."

Earlier, amid the uproar over the issue, the Karnataka Government's Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department issued a directive to all Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners regarding the Waqf matter.

The letter warns of disciplinary action against officials who alter land mutation records or issue eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act. The order, issued on November 9, directs officials to withdraw all notices served to farmers, revoke any land mutation orders issued by authorities, and halt ongoing mutation work.

Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, stated on Thursday that the committee's report is ready and will be submitted to the House on time.

A meeting of the JPC was held on Thursday at the Parliament House Annexe. Addressing the media, Pal said, "This is not the last meeting. If the questions raised by members are answered, their opinions will be considered for the proposed amendment, and a consensus will be formed. Our report is ready, and the committee will submit it on time."

The JPC is expected to present its report on the bill to the House by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to run from November 25 to December 20.

The JPC's work forms part of a broader national effort to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater benefit of the community. (ANI)

