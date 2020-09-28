New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhiites experienced a warm Monday with the maximum temperature in the city being recorded at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

Humidity levels remained between 82 per cent and 39 per cent.

According to the Meteorological department, the Palam observatory recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius, while the one at Lodhi Road recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 36.4 degrees Celsius and 22.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Ridge area weather station recorded a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.3 degrees Celsius, while the Ayanagar weather station registered maximum and minimum temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman forecast mainly clear skies for Tuesday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Met said. PTI SLB

