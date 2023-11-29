Patna (Bihar) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former IPS, BK Ravi after joining the Congress has said that he was influenced by the ideology of the grand old party and wants to work for his home state Bihar.

BK Ravi was a Tamil Nadu cadre IPS and was Director General of Police before taking retirement and joining the Congress.

"I was very affected by the ideology of Congress and that's why I joined the party. I am from Bihar so it's my homecoming here. I want to work for my home state. Only Jumlas are made and lies are told by the Central Government," BK Ravi told ANI.

Further, on being asked about contesting in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the retired IPS officer said that he wants to contest in elections but it all depends on the decision of the party.

"I am interested in contesting from the Samastipur seat because it is my home seat but it is in the hands of the party. Whatever the party decide I will follow the decision. I am ready to contest from anywhere in Bihar," he added.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will help the Congress in the 2024 polls and emphasized that the Modi government will not repeat this time.

"The present Modi government will not repeat in 2024, because the people of the country are unhappy with the present government. The Image of Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra he did, will help the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi has all the calibre to become PM," BK Ravi said.

"The BJP will be restricted under 230 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls and INDIA bloc will form the government in 2024. There are some differences in our alliance but we'll fix it out ahead of polls," he added. (ANI)

